Report: Boston College Postponed, Clemson Moved Up for Louisville Men’s Basketball

The Cardinals’ next game will now reportedly be Wednesday at the Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program is reportedly finding themselves bending to the will of the COVID-9 pandemic yet again.

The Cardinals' rematch with Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center, originally slated to be played this Saturday on Jan. 30, “will not be played as scheduled” according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Louisville defeated the Eagles 76-64 back on Jan. 2 up in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Fortunately, the Atlantic Coast Conference has a backup plan for Louisville. According to Rothstein, Louisville will now travel to Clemson to face the Tigers on Wednesday, Jan. 27. That game was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Mar. 3.

Rothstein cites “issues related to COVID-19” as the reason for the postponement of Saturday’s game. He does not mention which program is experiencing said issues, but one can assume it is with the Eagles.

This is the fifth game this season to get either postponed or cancelled due to the virus. Louisville’s games against Wisconsin, NC State and Georgia Tech have all been postponed, with their matchup vs. UNC Greensboro outright cancelled. The Cardinals were able to play the Badgers on Dec. 19, and makeup dates have yet to be announced against the Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets.

Following their 70-65 win over Duke this past Saturday, Louisville sits at 10-3 on the season with a 5-2 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

As for Clemson, they have lost their last three games by an average margin of 24 points after winning nine of their first ten games. They sit at 9-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC.

