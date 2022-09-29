Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Eagle Insider's A.J. Black

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After securing a bounce-back win against USF, the Louisville football program is heading back on the road and resuming ACC play when they take on Boston College.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with Eagle Insider's A.J. Black to find out more about Eagles:

1. Boston College is off to a less than ideal start to the year, going 1-3 over their first four games. What is the overall mood/vibe currently within the program and fanbase?

The mood is pretty grim right now with the fanbase. There were some pretty high expectations heading into this season, especially with the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers, but everything has turned to ash for many fans. The offensive line has been a complete mess, the defense has under performed, and the special teams has been a major liability with two big kickoff returns in the past two weeks. The coaching staff has a different answer as they have insisted that they have moved on, and are staying positive about the future of the program.

2. A lot of BC’s offensive issues seem to stem from the fact that the offensive line has woefully underperformed. Is it really that simple, or are there more issues afoot on that side of the ball?

It isn't just the offensive line, but they certainly are compounding the problems. To start the year, Jurkovec was making some throws against Rutgers but as the game wore on, and he was hit repeatedly his accuracy and poise dwindled. As he has continued to get hit, he has struggled all over the field, missing easy throws, forcing too many into windows he never should have thrown and constantly getting hit. The line is a mess, allowing way too much hits on the QB, and absolutely no room for runs, but the problem is much deeper now for the Eagles.

3. QB Phil Jurkovec entered this season with some real NFL buzz, but he has been up and down so far this season, even with an All-ACC wideout in Zay Flowers at his disposal. Have the OL issues started have an adverse effect on his play?

Yes, as mentioned above, he is getting hammered every game, and even when he isn't getting hit he still hears footsteps. The once confident signal caller looks like a shell of himself, and has not found any sort of consistency this season.

4. Boston College’s defense seems to be performing better than their offense, and they have a few solid pieces in their front seven. How confident are you that they can hold their own against a prolific running team like Louisville, as well as force QB Malik Cunningham to be one dimensional?

I think for most drives the defensive front will be able to hold their own. It's just been that BC has allowed too many explosives, which seems to be right up Cunningham's wheel house. I think the defense plays with a lot of pride, and there are some talented players developing in this system, but based off of what I saw against Florida State, I have to wonder if they have more breakdowns against a mobile quarterback like Cunningham.

5. What will be the key factor in Boston College pulling off the upset bid?

Keeping the offense on the field. If BC struggles to get first downs, which they did against FSU, the defense will be forced to stay on the field and they will wear down like they did against the Noles. BC has to sustain some drives and get points. If they struggle for two quarters, Louisville should easily walk away from Chestnut Hill with a victory.

