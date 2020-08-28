Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2022 PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Well this is a recruitment that has escalated quickly.

Just one day after officially being offered a scholarship by the University of Louisville men's basketball program, Class of 2022 power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has included the Cardinals on his list of top eight schools.

Also making the cut are Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Kansas, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Wake Forest.

After dominating showings on the summer circuit, at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) last season and at USA Basketball, the 6-foot-9 & 220-pound prospect is a consensus Top 10 overall player and the top power forward in the Class of 2022.

After spending the first two years of his high school career with IMG Academy, the Clarksville, Tenn. native opted to transfer to Scotland Performance Institute in Scotland, PA last month. It is speculated that he could reclassify to the 2021 class, but has stated that he is "really big on trusting the process and not rushing things".

“Brandon has great size and length as a forward and his diverse skill set makes him a headache of a matchup problem," SI All-American Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan said. "He’s a legitimate threat from the perimeter and mid-range but also has the strength and repertoire to be dominant in the paint."

Huntley-Hatfield also tells Jordan that over the quarantine period alone, he has added 70 pounds to his bench press max.

"That tells two things as it pertains to him: The frontcourt opposition is in serious trouble this season and his work ethic is second to none," Jordan said.

Including Huntley-Hatfield, Mack has extended offers to 19 prospects in the Class of 2022, with a large bulk of them coming in the latter half of June when college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules. The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment from the class.

