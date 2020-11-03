Louisville Announces the 'Wade Houston Tipoff Classic'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The multi-team event that will be hosted by the University of Louisville men's basketball program at the KFC Yum! Center this season, or otherwise known for the past couple months as the 'Louisville Bubble', has now officially been announced.

The 'Wade Houston Tipoff Classic' will run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4 to kick off the 2020-21 college basketball season, and features nine teams playing 18 total games.

Little Rock, Louisville, UNC Greensboro, Prairie View A & M and Winthrop will play five games; Duquesne, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky will play three; and Seton Hall will play two.

The WHTC will will incorporate two games each from eight of the participants, with each of the remaining games serving as regular, non-conference games on each team’s schedule.

Louisville will open the season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois. The Cardinals will play their next four games on Nov. 27 against Seton Hall; Nov. 29 against Prairie View A & M; Dec. 1 against Western Kentucky and Dec. 4 against UNC Greensboro.

As a result, Louisville's 2020-21 non-conference slate is now complete. The Cardinals will also travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, WI as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9, and will tentatively host the Kentucky Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 26.

The event is named after former Louisville forward Wade Houston, who was the first African American to sign a basketball scholarship with the program, doing so in 1962. He would later become an assistant coach under Denny Crum from 1976 to 1989, and was a part of four Final Fours & two national championships.

Below is the complete 2020 Wade Houston Tipoff Classic schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Southern Illinois vs. Louisville *

Little Rock vs. UNC Greensboro *

Winthrop vs. Seton Hall *

Friday, Nov. 27

Seton Hall vs. Louisville *

Southern Illinois vs. Prairie View A & M *

Winthrop vs. UNC Greensboro

Saturday, Nov. 28

Little Rock vs. Western Kentucky

Sunday, Nov. 29

Prairie View A & M vs. Louisville

Duquesne vs. UNC Greensboro *

Southern Illinois vs. Winthrop

Monday, Nov. 30

Little Rock vs. Prairie View A & M *

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Western Kentucky vs. Louisville

Duquesne vs. Winthrop *

Wednesday, Dec. 2

UNC Greensboro vs. Prairie View A & M

Thursday, Dec. 3

Duquesne vs. Little Rock

Prairie View A & M vs. Western Kentucky

Friday, Dec. 4

UNC Greensboro vs. Louisville

Little Rock vs. Winthrop

* Wade Houston Tipoff Classic games

(Photo of Malik Williams, David Johnson: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

