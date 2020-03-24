Report: Wichita State Transfer Jamarius Burton Receiving Interest from Louisville

While recruiting has been restricted due to the NCAA-mandated extended dead period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Mack appears to be hitting the recruiting trail as hard as ever. Former Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton is receiving interest from the University of Louisville men's basketball program, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Burton is one of the top transfer targets in the country, as he averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game in his sophomore year at Wichita State. Listed at 6-foot-four while shooting 44.0% last season, his size and versatility would translate well into Chris Mack's system.

He hit the transfer portal back on Mar. 13, and is one of seven Shockers to transfer from Wichita State this offseason. Because of his skill set, the completion to land him is stout. So far, he has heard from over 40 schools since entering the portal.

“It has been non-stop communication,” Burton told 247Sports. “I personally did not know what to expect, but I didn’t expect it to be this many schools reaching out.”

He would be forced to sit out one year after transferring, but will have two years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp