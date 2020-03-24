Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Report: Wichita State Transfer Jamarius Burton Receiving Interest from Louisville

Matthew McGavic

While recruiting has been restricted due to the NCAA-mandated extended dead period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Mack appears to be hitting the recruiting trail as hard as ever. Former Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton is receiving interest from the University of Louisville men's basketball program, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. 

Burton is one of the top transfer targets in the country, as he averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game in his sophomore year at Wichita State. Listed at 6-foot-four while shooting 44.0% last season, his size and versatility would translate well into Chris Mack's system.

He hit the transfer portal back on Mar. 13, and is one of seven Shockers to transfer from Wichita State this offseason. Because of his skill set, the completion to land him is stout. So far, he has heard from over 40 schools since entering the portal.

“It has been non-stop communication,”  Burton told 247Sports. “I personally did not know what to expect, but I didn’t expect it to be this many schools reaching out.”

He would be forced to sit out one year after transferring, but will have two years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Roster Holes & Three Transfers That Can Fill Them

Louisville basketball has three main areas of need for next season's roster, and these three transfer targets could be what fits the bill for head coach Chris Mack.

Matthew McGavic

Panthers Announce Signing of Former UofL OL John Miller

The former UofL offensive lineman has landed in Carolina after being cut by Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Report: Jets Resign Former UofL LB James Burgess

Former University of Louisville linebacker James Burgess is back in the Big Apple.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora named All-American by USBWA

Junior forward averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 2019-20

samdraut

Dana Evans named a USBWA All-American

Junior guard selected as Second Team All-American

samdraut

Kylee Shook named finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Senior blocked 86 shots in 2019-20, setting program record

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 23rd

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 23rd.

Matthew McGavic

Cards Make the Cut For Pair of 2021 Defensive Backs

Defensive backs Aubrey Burks & Kani Walker both updated their top schools on Sunday, with Louisville making the cut each time.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 22nd

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 22nd.

Matthew McGavic

Best and Worst Moments during Louisville women's basketball 2019-20 season

Cardinals end the year ranked sixth in AP Poll

samdraut