'22 SF Cam Whitmore Includes Louisville in Top Schools

(Photo of Cam Whitmore via StockRisers)

SEVERN, Mary. - Since the resumption of in-person recruiting in June, the Louisville men's basketball program has been extremely busy out on the recruiting trail. While a lot of their coaching staff's efforts centered around Class of 2023 prospects, they are still very much trying to address more immediate needs.

Cam Whitmore, a small forward for Severn (Mary.) Archbishop Spalding in the Class of 2022, announced his list of top schools Thursday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Louisville is one of ten schools still in the running, joining Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame, Illinois, Villanova, Florida, Penn State, North Carolina and Miami.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing is one of the top prospects in the DMV area, ranking as high as the No. 7 small forward and No. 30 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. In his junior year for Archbishop Spalding, he put up 22.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Whitmore was offered by the Cardinals just last month, coming on the heels of a visit by head coach Chris Mack and assistant coach Mike Pegues at the DMV Live #1 showcase. During the event, Whitmore exploded for 66 points, 26 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 18 uncommitted recruits in the '22 cycle, including Whitmore. They have a single commitment from Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 170-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

