Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Class of 2021 OF/RHP Camden Jordan Commits To Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 outfielder, right-handed pitcher and middle infielder Camden Jordan has committed to the University of Louisville baseball program, he announced on Saturday.

Primarily an outfielder out of Cathedral HS in Indianapolis, IN, Jordan is the 42nd ranked player in the state of Indiana for the Class of 2021, and the 10th ranked outfielder in the state (Perfect Game).

He joins a loaded recruiting class for head coach Dan McDonnell, as Louisville currently has the 5th ranked recruiting Class of 2021 in the nation, trailing only Vanderbilt, Florida, LSU and Arkansas. The class is now up to 17 recruits, including 8 in the top 250 and 3 in the top 50.

He is a multi-sport athlete, also playing basketball and football for the Cathedral Fighting Irish. As a wide receiver, he holds offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Indiana State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Western Michigan.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For 2020 By ESPN

Louisville Football's Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For College Football in 2020

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Roster Outlook for 2020-21 Season of Louisville Men's Basketball

Here's a glimpse into the future, projecting how next season's Louisville men's basketball squad could look.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 21st

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 21st.

Matthew McGavic

Best and Worst Moments during Louisville men's basketball 2019-20 season

Cardinals ranked 14th in final AP Poll after 24 wins in 2019-20

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 20th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 20th.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named an AP Third-Team All-American

UofL forward Jordan Nwora has been named a 2019-20 Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Matthew McGavic

3 Star Defensive End Victoine Brown Commits To Louisville

Louisville lands their second commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle in defensive end Victoine Brown.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named 13th Best Player of 2019-20 College Basketball Season by SI

Jordan Nwora lands at No. 13 on Sports Illustrated's Top 50 College Basketball players of the 2019-2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Even Through Unprecedented Circumstances, Dan McDonnell Still Leading Louisville Baseball

College baseball might have ended after just one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dan McDonnell is still leading Louisville Baseball with the same professionalism he always has.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans selected as AP second team All-American

Junior averaged 18 points and 4.2 assists

samdraut