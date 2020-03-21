Class of 2021 OF/RHP Camden Jordan Commits To Louisville

Class of 2021 outfielder, right-handed pitcher and middle infielder Camden Jordan has committed to the University of Louisville baseball program, he announced on Saturday.

Primarily an outfielder out of Cathedral HS in Indianapolis, IN, Jordan is the 42nd ranked player in the state of Indiana for the Class of 2021, and the 10th ranked outfielder in the state (Perfect Game).

He joins a loaded recruiting class for head coach Dan McDonnell, as Louisville currently has the 5th ranked recruiting Class of 2021 in the nation, trailing only Vanderbilt, Florida, LSU and Arkansas. The class is now up to 17 recruits, including 8 in the top 250 and 3 in the top 50.

He is a multi-sport athlete, also playing basketball and football for the Cathedral Fighting Irish. As a wide receiver, he holds offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Indiana State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Western Michigan.

