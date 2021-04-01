Louisville Women’s Basketball Adds Transfers Emily Engstler, Chelsie Hall

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball announced that they have added two transfers to its 2021 class – Emily Engstler of Syracuse and Chelsie Hall, a graduate transfer out of Vanderbilt.



They are joined in the 2021 class by two incoming freshmen, Sydni Schetnan, a 6-foot-5 post player from Sioux Falls, S.D., and Payton Verhulst, a 6-foot-1 guard from De Soto, Kan.



Engstler, a 6-foot-1 guard from New York, N.Y., spent the last three seasons at Syracuse. She started all 31 games for the Orange as a sophomore prior to coming off the bench as a junior last season and earning ACC Co-Sixth Player of the Year honors.



As a junior, she nearly averaged a double-double with 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. She had 12 double-digit scoring games and seven double-doubles last season. She accomplished both in Syracuse's ACC Tournament semifinal loss to Louisville, finishing with a season-high 21 points, while adding 10 rebounds.



She had 77 made 3-pointers and 120 blocks in her three seasons at Syracuse.



Engstler attended St. Francis Prep and was named the 2018 New York State Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.



"We are thrilled to add such a talented player and quality person to our roster. Emily is one of the top rebounders and shot blockers in the country," said head coach Jeff Walz. "Emily's versatility, size and strength will be a huge addition to our team. Her passing, basketball IQ and toughness will be contagious. We are looking forward to getting her on campus and beginning her new journey in a Cardinal uniform."



"I'm grateful to be given a new opportunity during this time in my life," said Engstler. "I hope for a new beginning that's filled with hope and much to celebrate."



Hall is a 5-foot-7 guard from Boca Raton, Fla. She spent the last four seasons at Vanderbilt. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2017-18 after starting all 31 games and averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds during her rookie campaign. During that rookie season, she played at the KFC Yum! Center with Vanderbilt, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists.



As a junior, she started all 30 games and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll after leading the team in free throw percentage (.813), assists (117) and minutes (972). Her 3.9 assists per game ranked eighth in the SEC. She averaged 10.6 points per game and reached double-figures in 18 games, including two 20-point performances.



In 2020-21, Hall started all eight games of Vanderbilt's shortened season. She reached 1,000 career points on January 10 against Alabama.



Hall attended Seffner Christian in Tampa, Fla., and was a first team all-state selection as a junior and senior.



"We are excited to announce the addition of graduate transfer Chelsie Hall from Vanderbilt. Chelsie is a consummate floor general who is poised and plays with great pace," said Walz. "She is a seasoned SEC guard who has started all four years for the Commodores. She brings with her a career positive assist-to-turnover ratio and she is a 1,000-point scorer."



"I am grateful and excited for this new journey," said Hall. "I can't wait to be a part of this special program."



