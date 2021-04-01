Cards in the NBA: April 2021 Update

Taking a look at how former Louisville men's basketball players are currently performing across the NBA's 2020-21 season through March 2021

(Photo of Montrezl Harrell: © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the calendar now flipping into April, we are officially heading into the final full month of the 2020-21 NBA season. The 2021 NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin on May. 22.

That being said, several former Louisville men's basketball players continue to make an impact across the association. As of Apr. 1, there have been seven former Cardinals play in an NBA regular season game this season: Gorgui Dieng, Montrezl Harrell, Damion Lee, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Nwora, Terry Rozier and Ray Spalding.

So how have these former Cards performed in the NBA up to this point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Feb. 28, 2021

Gorgui Dieng

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 252-pounds

Years at UofL: 2010-13

2020-21 Stats (22 games, 1 start):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 7.9 4.5 1.3 51.9% 47.9% 88.4%

After a season and a half with the Grizzlies, Memphis decided to waive Dieng on Mar. 26. He didn't spend much time on the open market, as he officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs three days later. he has yet to make an appearance for his new team.

Montrezl Harrell

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 240-pounds

Years at UofL: 2012-15

2020-21 Stats (47 games, 1 start):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 15.2 6.8 1.1 63.8% 0.0% 69.7%

Harrell is undoubtedly proving his worth in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is averaging the most points out of any regular non-starter for the Lakers, is scoring 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game during the month of March, and his field goal percentage of 63.8% is the third-highest in the NBA this season.

Damion Lee

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Golden State Warriors

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 210-pounds

Years at UofL: 2015-16

2020-21 Stats (46 games, 1 start):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 6.6 3.1 1.4 45.7% 39.0% 89.5%

While Lee has made just one start this season, he has carved a nice little niche in the rotation as their sixth-man. He is their top three point shooter off the bench, as he leads the team in made and attempted threes among regular non-starters. His best performance of the season came this past month, pouring in 21 points, five rebounds and 21 assists against Memphis on Mar. 19.

Donovan Mitchell

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Utah Jazz

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 215-pounds

Years at UofL: 2015-17

2020-21 Stats (44 games, 44 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 25.7 4.5 5.5 43.9% 39.9% 84.1%

Mitchell continues to have the best season of his young career, as his scoring, rebounding, assists and three-point shooting totals are all good for career-highs. Not only was he named to his second consecutive All-Star Game, but he has helped lead the Jazz to the best record in the NBA at 35-11.

Jordan Nwora

Position: Small Forward

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 225-pounds

Years at UofL: 2017-20

2020-21 Stats (15 games, 1 start):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 5.0 1.9 0.3 41.0 48.0 76.5

While Nwora has seen limited action this season due to a deep Bucks roster and an ankle injury, he finally returned to the rotation towards the end of the month following recovery from said injury. He made his first start on Mar. 27 against the Knicks, posting a 21-point and 10-rebound double-double - both of which were career highs.

Terry Rozier

Position: Point/Shooting Guard

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190-pounds

Years at UofL: 2013-15

2020-21 Stats (44 games, 44 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 20.7 4.0 3.5 47.6% 41.9% 84.7%

Rozier is still on pace to have the best season of his career. His scoring totals, field goal shooting and three-point shooting are career-highs, with the latter ranking in the top 25 in the league. He has also had several highlight moments this season, such as posterizng Kevin Durant and nailing a game-winner vs. Golden State.

Ray Spalding

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: Free Agent

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 215-pounds

Years at UofL: 2013-15

2020-21 Stats (2 games, 0 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 2.0 2.0 0.0 50.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Less than a week after signing a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets in mid-February, Spalding ruptured his achilles. After just two games with the organization, in which he had two points and two rebounds in each game, he was waived.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp