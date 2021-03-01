Cards in the NBA: March 2021 Update

Taking a look at how former Louisville men's basketball players are currently performing across the NBA's 2020-21 season through February 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The calendar has now flipped over to the month of March, and we are just around the corner from the NBA's All-Star Break, which serves as the halfway point of the season. The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Mar. 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT.

That being said, several former Louisville men's basketball players continue to make an impact across the association. As of Mar. 1, there have been seven former Cardinals play in an NBA regular season game this season: Gorgui Dieng, Montrezl Harrell, Damion Lee, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Nwora, Terry Rozier and Ray Spalding.

So how have these former Cards performed in the NBA in roughly the first half of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Feb. 28, 2021

Gorgui Dieng

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 252-pounds

Years at UofL: 2010-13

2020-21 Stats (21 games, 1 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 7.7 4.5 1.3 52.5% 48.8% 87.2%

Ever since Brandon Clarke returned from a calf injury for Memphis, head coach Taylor Jenkins has elected to insert him more often at the backup power forward spot than Dieng. In fact, he has only played in three of the Grizzlies' last eight games because of it. His overall averages for the season have taken a hit because of it, as Dieng is only averaging 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game during the month of February.

Montrezl Harrell

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 240-pounds

Years at UofL: 2012-15

2020-21 Stats (34 games, 0 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 13.9 6.5 1.1 63.5% 0.0% 75.2%

Harrell has yet to start a game this season, but he is undoubtedly proving his worth for the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is averaging the most points out of any regular non-starter for the Lakers, is scoring 15.5 points a game during the month of February, and his field goal percentage of 63.5% is the fourth-highest in the NBA this season.

Damion Lee

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Golden State Warriors

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 210-pounds

Years at UofL: 2015-16

2020-21 Stats (34 games, 0 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 6.5 3.4 1.4 45.6% 39.8% 93.1%

While Lee has yet to crack the starting rotation this season, he has carved a nice little niche in the rotation. He is their top three point shooter off the bench, as he leads the team in made and attempted threes among non-starters. His February was on pace for his season averages, putting up 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Donovan Mitchell

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Utah Jazz

Measurables: 6-foot, 215-pounds

Years at UofL: 2015-17

2020-21 Stats (32 games, 32 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 24.5 4.6 5.3 42.8% 38.8% 82.4%

Mitchell continues to have the best season of his young career, as his scoring, rebounding, assists and three-point shooting total are all good for career-highs. Not only was he named to his second consecutive All-Star Game, but he has helped lead the Jazz to the best record in the NBA at 27-7.

Jordan Nwora

Position: Small Forward

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 225-pounds

Years at UofL: 2017-20

2020-21 Stats (10 games, 0 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 5.1 1.5 0.0 45.9% 50.0% 90.0%

Unfortunately, Nwora has seen very little action this past month due to an injury. After being sent down to the G-League at the beginning of February, he played in one game before spraining his ankle. The Bucks recalled him soon after to nurse to injury, but he has yet to return to the court. While his per game totals might not jump off the page, his early shooting totals show his potential.

Terry Rozier

Position: Point/Shooting Guard

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190-pounds

Years at UofL: 2013-15

2020-21 Stats (30 games, 30 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 20.6 3.9 3.1 49.2% 44.3% 81.4

It's an absolute shame that Rozier was not named an All-Star. Not only is his scoring and shooting numbers good for career-highs, but his three-point shooting mark is good for 14th in the league. He has also had several highlight moments this season, such as posterizng Kevin Durant and nailing a game-winner vs. Golden State.

Ray Spalding

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: Free Agent

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190-pounds

Years at UofL: 2013-15

2020-21 Stats (20 games, 20 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 2.0 2.0 0.0 50.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Less than a week after signing a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets in mid-February, Spalding ruptured his achilles. After just two games with the organization, in which he had two points and two rebounds in each game, he was waived.

