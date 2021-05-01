Cards in the NBA: May 2021 Update

Taking a look at how former Louisville men's basketball players are currently performing across the NBA's 2020-21 season through April 2021

(Photo of Goran Dragic, Gorgui Dieng: Rhona Wise - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the calendar now flipping into May, we are heading into the final month of the 2020-21 NBA regular season, as the 2021 NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin on May. 22.

Several former Louisville men's basketball players continue to make an impact across the association. As of Apr. 1, there have been seven former Cardinals play in an NBA regular season game this season: Gorgui Dieng, Montrezl Harrell, Damion Lee, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Nwora, Terry Rozier and Ray Spalding.

So how have these former Cards performed in the NBA up to this point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Apr. 30, 2021

Gorgui Dieng

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 252-pounds

Years at UofL: 2010-13

2020-21 Stats (30 games, 1 start):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 6.5 3.9 1.1 51.2% 45.5% 85.2%

Since being picked up by the San Antonio Spurs after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies, Dieng has played sparingly and made a minimal impact. He has played in just eight games so far for his new team since he was acquired on Mar. 29, and has averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 8,1 minutes.

Montrezl Harrell

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 240-pounds

Years at UofL: 2012-15

2020-21 Stats (62 games, 1 start):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 13.9 6.4 1.1 62.5% 0.0% 70.9%

While he might not repeat as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, Harrell is still having a solid year in his first season with the Lakers. He is still averaging the most points out of any regular non-starter for Los Angeles, and his field goal percentage is the fifth-highest in the NBA this season.

Damion Lee

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Golden State Warriors

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 210-pounds

Years at UofL: 2015-16

2020-21 Stats (57 games, 1 start):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 6.5 3.2 1.3 46.7% 39.7% 90.9%

With the Warriors sporting an injury-ridden roster, Lee has had a slightly increased role in recent weeks, but has still been designated as their sixth-man. He is one of their top three point shooter off the bench, and continues to lead the team in made and attempted threes among regular non-starters. He has been on the COVID-19 health and safety protocol since Apr. 22.

Donovan Mitchell

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Utah Jazz

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 215-pounds

Years at UofL: 2015-17

2020-21 Stats (53 games, 53 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 26.4 4.4 5.2 43.8 38.6% 84.5%

Mitchell is currently in the middle of the best season of his professional career, but has missed the last several games. On Apr. 16 vs. the Pacers, he suffered a significant right ankle sprain that required him to be helped off the court. However, he did not suffer any structural damage and seems to have avoided a major injury.

Jordan Nwora

Position: Small Forward

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 225-pounds

Years at UofL: 2017-20

2020-21 Stats (26 games, 2 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 5.3 1.7 0.3 44.0% 45.3% 81.0%

While still not a significant factor on the Bucks, he is starting to become a lot more comfortable since rejoining the rotation in late March following an ankle injury. In his last 15 games, he is averaging 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.6 minutes. He has made two starts, including a 21-point, 10-rebound double double on Mar. 27 and a career-high 24 points on Apr. 9.

Terry Rozier

Position: Point/Shooting Guard

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190-pounds

Years at UofL: 2013-15

2020-21 Stats (59 games, 59 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 20.3 4.2 4.1 45.6% 39.2% 83.1%

Rozier is still on pace to have the best season of his career. His scoring totals and field goal shooting are career-highs, and is just shy of matching his high in three-point shooting (40.7% last season). He has also had several highlight moments this season, such as posterizng Kevin Durant and nailing a game-winner vs. Golden State.

Ray Spalding

Position: Power Forward/Center

Team: Free Agent

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 215-pounds

Years at UofL: 2013-15

2020-21 Stats (2 games, 0 starts):

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% 2.0 2.0 0.0 50.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Less than a week after signing a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets in mid-February, Spalding ruptured his achilles. After just two games with the organization, in which he had two points and two rebounds in each game, he was waived.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp