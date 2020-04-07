Louisville offers Class of 2021 four-star PG Jaden Akins

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 point guard Jaden Akins, he announced Tuesday.

A four-star point guard out of Farmington, Akins is the No. 3 prospect in the state of Michigan, the No. 14 point guard in the 2021 class, and is a top 100 overall prospect according to 247Sports. As his junior year for Farmington HS progressed, his recruitment followed suit and he has now amassed 10 offers including Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Xavier.

Louisville has now extended scholarship offers to 14 uncommitted recruits for the Class of 2021, and two true point guards including Akins. JUCO product Ebert Ellis is the other.

The Cards had also been in the mix with point guards Khristian Lander and Zion Harmon. However Lander committed to Indiana and Mack stopped recruiting Harmon because of his size. Harmon later committed to Western Kentucky.

The six-foot-three, 160 pound prospect is a currently projected as a Michigan State commit. But with point guard being a position of need following the 2020-21 season, this could very well be a recruitment to watch as the 2020 offseason and his senior year unfolds.

Below are Jaden Akins' highlights from his junior year at Farmington HS.

