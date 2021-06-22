Carlik Jones Invited to NBA Draft Combine

The former Louisville guard has received an invitation to the combine following a standout performance at the NBA G League Elite Camp.

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

CHICAGO - Following a standout performance at the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, former Louisville men's basketball guard Carlik Jones has received an invitation to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, he announced early Tuesday morning following the camp’s conclusion.

Jones was one of 40 prospects invited to the camp, alongside notables like Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Texas Tech's Mac McClung. Taking part in five-on-five games and other drills, he had a chance to earn a combine invite should he have good showing in the camp.

Well, that’s exactly what happened. On day one, he logged the highest scoring output of the camp’s four showcase games, scoring 23 points on 8-10 shooting with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. In his second and final game of the camp on day two, he had 8 points on 3-13 shooting with two assists and a rebound.

The combine started on June 21, and lasts until June 27. Like in the camp, players will showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills. He will join former Louisville backcourt teammate David Johnson, who was invited to the combine last week.

Jones declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in April, but left open the possibility of coming back for the 2021-22 season. Despite being a graduate transfer, he had the opportunity to return thanks to a blanker waiver provided to college basketball by the NCAA due to COVID-19, but opted to remain in the draft process. The draft will take place on Thursday, July 29.

Coming over from Radford during the previous offseason, the Cincinnati, Oh. native quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, and was named a First Team All-ACC selection.

Jones was the third Cardinal to be named First Team All-ACC, joining Jordan Nwora in 2020 and Donovan Mitchell in 2017. He received the third-highest votes and finished tied for second in the conference player of the year vote.

Prior to joining Louisville, the Cincinnati native was regarded as the top graduate transfer during the 2020 offseason. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford, winning Big South Player of the Year.

