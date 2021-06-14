Carlik Jones Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

The former Louisville men's basketball standout will have a chance to earn an invitation to the Draft Combine later this month.

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NEW YORK - Former Louisville men's basketball standout Carlik Jones has been invited to the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, the NBA announced Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard is one of 40 prospects to receive an invitation, alongside notables like Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Texas Tech's Mac McClung. During the three day event, which takes place on June 19-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., players will showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills.

Should Jones have a standout performance at the camp, he could potentially earn himself an invitation to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, as a select number of players will be invited. The combine will he held later this month on June 21-27.

Jones declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in April, but left open the possibility of coming back for the 2021-22 season. Despite being a graduate transfer, he had the opportunity to return thanks to a blanker waiver provided to college basketball by the NCAA due to COVID-19, but opted to remain in the draft process.

Coming over from Radford during the previous offseason, the Cincinnati, Oh. native quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, and was named a First Team All-ACC selection.

Jones was the third Cardinal to be named First Team All-ACC, joining Jordan Nwora in 2020 and Donovan Mitchell in 2017. He received the third-highest votes and finished tied for second in the conference player of the year vote.

Prior to joining Louisville, the Cincinnati native was regarded as the top graduate transfer during the 2020 offseason. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford, winning Big South Player of the Year.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp