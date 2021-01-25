Carlik Jones Among Top 10 for 2021 Bob Cousy Award

The graduate transfer guard for Louisville ranks third in the ACC in both scoring and assists.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Louisville men's basketball guard Carlik Jones has been named among the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. The award is given to the top point guard in Division I men's college basketball.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound graduate transfer from Radford University, Jones quickly proved that he could not only play at the ACC level, but is arguably one of the best players in the conference.

The Cincinnati native ranks third in the ACC in both scoring (18.4 ppg) and assists (4.8 apg) while also averaging 5.6 rebounds per game. Between his time at Radford and at Louisville, he ranks ninth in the nation in career assists among active players with 526, is ninth nationally among active career scorers with 1,773 points, and has 95 career double-figure scoring efforts, including the last 35 consecutive games.

A national committee of college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates last November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Jared Butler, Baylor

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season*

Previous Bob Cousy Award Winners:

Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2020)

Ja Morant, Murray State (2019)

Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018)

Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017)

Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016)

Delon Wright, Utah (2015)

Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014)

Trey Burke, Michigan (2013)

Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012)

Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011)

Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010)

Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009)

DJ Augustin, Texas (2008)

Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007)

Dee Brown, Illinois (2006)

Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005)

Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph's (2004)

