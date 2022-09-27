Report: '24 SF Carter Bryant Locks in Louisville Visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top prospects in the Class of 2024 is now in line to make a visit to the Louisville men's basketball program in the near future.

Small forward Carter Bryant, who is set to play his senior season at Newport Coast (Calif.) Sage, has locked in an official visit to the Cardinals, according Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten.

The visit will take place on Oct. 21, according to Weingarten, which is the same day as Louisville's annual preseason basketball event, Louisville Live. Bryant is now the second prospect that is in line to take a visit during Louisville Live, joining Class of 2023 Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy wing A.J. Johnson.

Louisville's interest in Bryant has been building since this past summer, and he was one of their first targets in the 2024 cycle. Assistant coach Nolan Smith watched him at the Section Seven showcase in Phoenix, and all four coaches on staff got to see him at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando. He was offered a scholarship in late July, and head coach Kenny Payne recently conducted an in-person visit earlier this month.

It's understandable why Bryant has become such an early target of the staff. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing ranks as the top player in the state of California, the No. 2 small forward in the class and No. 7 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Payne has shown that he relatively selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer to, but has already identified a handful of targets in this cycle. Bryant one of eight uncommitted 2024 prospects to receive a Louisville offer so far, joining Elliot Cadeau, Isaiah Elohim, Trentyn Flowers, Karter Knox, Jamari Phillips, Billy Richmond, T.J. Robinson and Rob Wright.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to just six uncommitted prospects. They hold two verbal commitment in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr.

(Photo of Carter Bryant: Matt Szabo - Los Angeles Times)

