Louisville Offers Rising '24 SF Carter Bryant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program does have more immediate recruiting needs, head coach Kenny Payne and the rest of his staff have started to pay a lot of attention to prospects in the Class of 2024 in recent weeks.

One of the newest names on the Cardinals' big board for the cycle is Fountain Valley (Calif.) HS small forward Carter Bryant, who on Monday night announced that he was the latest to receive a scholarship offer from Louisville.

Louisville's interest in Bryant has been building over the last month. Assistant coach Nolan Smith watched him at the Section Seven showcase in Phoenix, Ariz. back in mid-June, and all four coaches on staff got to see him at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Fla. earlier this month.

It's understandable why Bryant has become such an early target of the staff. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of California, the No. 9 small forward in the class and No. 24 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

While Payne has been relatively selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer to, he's already identified a handful of targets in this cycle. Bryant is the sixth 2024 prospect to receive a UofL offer so far, joining Eliott Cadau, Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox, Jamari Phillips and Rob Wright.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to just 18 total prospects. They hold one commitment in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Carter Bryant: Matt Szabo - Los Angeles Times)

