Louisville Women’s Basketball Adds Syracuse Transfer Chrislyn Carr

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball announced on Wednesday that they have added Chrislyn Carr, a graduate transfer out of Syracuse, to its 2022 class.



She is joined in the 2022 class by Morgan Jones, a graduate transfer from Florida State, and four incoming freshmen, Jalyn Brown, a 6-foot guard from Baltimore, Md., Nyla Harris, a 6-foot-2 forward from Windermere, Fla., Imani Lester, a 6-foot-3 forward from Raleigh, N.C. and Zyanna Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard from Wichita, Kan.



Carr, a 5-foot-5 guard from Davenport, Iowa, spent two-and-a-half seasons at Texas Tech prior to transferring to Syracuse for her senior year.



In her lone season at Syracuse, she started all 29 games, ranking second on the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game. She led the Orange in field goal percentage (.440) and three-point field goal percentage (.372). She added 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She had seven 20-point games including scoring a season-high 23 points against Buffalo and in an upset win over No. 18 Ohio State in the B1G/ACC Challenge. She finished in double figures in 22 of 29 games.



While at Texas Tech, she was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was a contender for National Freshman of the Year. She earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention both seasons and First Team Academic All-Big 12 as a sophomore.



She played in all 31 games during her freshman campaign, making 30 starts and averaging 18.0 points per game, the most by any freshman in the country. She tallied 558 points, which ranks 17th all-time at Texas Tech and third by a freshman, while her 117 assists rank fifth all-time by a TTU freshman. She made 78 three-pointers, the fifth most in school history. She scored double figures in 27 of the 31 games, 19-plus points in 17 of the 31 games.



As a sophomore, she played in all 29 games with 28 starts, leading Texas Tech with 33.1 minutes per game, which ranked seventh in the Big 12. She finished second on the team in scoring at 13.9 points per game and averaged 5.0 assists per game to rank second in the conference. She was the only player in the Big 12 to average more than 13.0 points and 5.0 assists per game.



Carr attended Rock Island High School in Rock Island, Ill., and was a two-time First Team All-Conference performer. She played her freshman and sophomore seasons at West High School in Davenport, Iowa, and holds the school-record with a 46-point game as a freshman.



"We are pleased to announce Chrislyn "CC" Carr as the newest member of our Louisville family," said head coach Jeff Walz. "She fills a big need at our point guard spot; and is a talented distributor, scorer, and defender. We believe she is a great fit for our team and are excited to have her join us."

(Photo of Chrislyn Carr: Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports)

