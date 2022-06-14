Watch: Louisville Coaches Speak at Season Ticket Holder Event

Head coach Kenny Payne and all three of his assistants recently spoke to season ticket holders.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since his hiring back in mid-March, head coach Kenny Payne has sparked a renewed interest in the Louisville men's basketball program. While Payne has yet to win a game, or completely fill out the roster for next season, many fans are excited about the program's future under his guidance.

As part of the transition from the previous regime to help drum up support, the Cardinals opened their door to a select number of fans.

On Monday night, the program held a "Meet the Coaches" event at the KFC Yum! Center exclusively for season tickets holders. Roughly 2,000 fans got to take a tour of the locker room and player's lounge, as well as take pictures with Louisville's 1980 and 1986 national championship trophies.

The event was headlined by a Q&A with Payne and all three of his assistant coaches, with former Cardinal and 2013 Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock serving as the host. The coaches discussed a wide variety of topics, ranging from their transition to Louisville, what style of play will be expected under Payne, to recruiting and much more.

Local media was permitted to attend the event and Q&A, including Louisville Report. Below are the videos of each coach's full comments:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Associate Head Coach Danny Manning

Assistant Coach Nolan Smith

Assistant Coach Josh Jamieson

(Photo of Kenny Payne, Luke Hancock via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter