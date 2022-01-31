Louisville Coaching Candidate Profile: New York Knicks Assistant Coach Kenny Payne

Payne has been heavily linked to the Cardinals' job since it opened, and is the odds-on favorite to land it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program mutually parted ways with Chris Mack last week, ending a nearly four-year run with the Cardinals. As the coaching search begins, we will break down each potential candidate, from the realistic to the far reaches. Kicking things off, we'll take a look at New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne.

Name: Kenny Payne

Age: 55

Born and Raised: Laurel, Miss.

Playing Career: University of Louisville, Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Experience: Assistant with Oregon Ducks and Kentucky Wildcats. Has been an assistant coach with the NBA's New York Knicks since August 2020.

Connections to Louisville: Played from 1985 to 1989, member of the 1986 national championship team, 1,000-point scorer.

Pros: To say that Payne is an elite recruiter is a tremendous understatement. In every one of his ten seasons as an assistant coach at Kentucky, the Wildcats secured a top-two recruiting class, including five No. 1 classes, according to 247Sports. He played a significant role in helping bring 12 composite five-stars to Kentucky, and their 2013 class alone had six McDonald's All Americans. In this day and age of college basketball, recruiting blue chip talent is the premier way to fulfill national championship aspirations, and he has an uncanny ability to cultivate relationships. Plus, most of the players he has ever been around give him more credit as player developer than what most on the outside looking in do.

Cons: The huge elephant in the room when it comes to Payne is that he has zero head coaching experience. His coaching career began in Eugene where he was assistant at Oregon, and then has spent two seasons with the Knicks after leaving Kentucky. He was the associate head coach of the Wildcats for his final six seasons there, but that's the closest comparison. Given the state of Louisville men's basketball, this is hire that the program absolutely has to nail, and bringing in someone with no head coaching experience is an incredible risk.

Other Factors: It won't take a lot of effort to get most people on board with Payne. Throngs of former players, coaches in both the college and professional ranks - including Rick Pitino - college basketball experts and pundits, and a sizable segment of the Louisville fanbase are clamoring for him to get the job. At a time where the fanbase has not been more fractured, he could be the one coach that can provide unity, and he understands the magnitude of the position. Plus, unlike other potential candidates who have obligations through the end of the season, Payne could, in theory, be hired immediately and be treated like a head coach in waiting, allowing him to hit the ground running.

Odds of becoming Louisville's next head coach: High. Honestly, I'd be surprised if the job went to someone other than Payne. He has an overwhelming amount of support, and could be the guys Louisville needs. Though if he does get the job, he will absolutely need to bring on an assistant who has been a mid- or high-major coach before.

