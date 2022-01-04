Comfort and Confidence Translating into Offensive Production for Malik Williams

After a slow start to the year, the Louisville forward/center has become much more comfortable and confident, and developed into a legitimate scoring option for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - From an injury standpoint, it hasn't been an easy go for Malik Williams.

Over the previous two seasons, the Louisville forward/center has had to deal with a pair of long term lower body injuries - one to his right foot and the other to his left ankle. The injuries cost him a handful of games during the bookends of the 2019-20 season, and all but three games during the 2020-21 season.

With Williams opting to return to Louisville for his final year of collegiate eligibility, the Cardinals' support staff took a careful approach with his recovery over the offseason. They were able to get him fully cleared just ahead of the start of the 2021-22 preseason, and he was able to start the season fully healthy for the first time since his sophomore year.

But when the regular season started, it was clear that the lengthy injury history had handicapped his physical abilities to an extent. Opposing guards were able to drive to the rim with relative ease against him, and he was largely a non-factor on offense.

While Williams didn't feel anymore physical pain from his injuries, he was struggling with his overall feel for the game, as he no longer possessed the physical prowess, lateral quickness, and leaping ability that he once had. The mental aspect was also taking a bit of a toll.

It might have taken a few games, but the 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man has finally settled in.

After averaging 5.3 points and 9.3 rebounds through the first three games of the season, he has put up 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game since, including 16.4 and 9.2 in the last five. Four of his nine career double-doubles are in the last seven games, and he set a career-high 22 points against DePaul.

Known as a defensive stalwart in the paint during his time at Louisville, Williams has turned into a legitimate scoring option for the Cardinals. Part of the surge in his overall production on the offensive end of the floor has been due to the fact that he has been able to play without having to think about his injuries.

"For so long, not just the beginning of this year, but just for so long, his first concerns has been his health," head coach Chris Mack said. "'Am I allowed to play? Can I play? How much am I allowed to practice? Am I allowed to go two days and then have to take a day off?' We're past that point now. He's literally an everyday guy, and has been for quite a while now."

He's been able to focus entirely on basketball - not just the rehab portion of it - and consistently work on his craft. As a result, he has not only become more comfortable within his own body and the offensive system, but confident in his overall ability.

"I'm for sure getting more and more comfortable, and the confidence is coming back," Williams said. "It's just work that I put in leading up to the games and leading up to practice. The mindset that I have, I believe in myself. I got guys in the locker room that believe in me, the staff believes in me, so that's a big boost for me."

Instead of trying to force things to happen, Williams is letting the game come to him. Early in the year, he would find himself hunting for baskets. Now, he's letting the game come to him, and going with the flow.

"I feel like - again, knock on wood - those injuries are in the past," Mack said. "He's only focusing right now on, "What do I need to do on both ends of the floor to help our team win?" ... He's playing like a true senior, and I think he can continue to get better."

Not only is it giving Louisville someone that they can rely on when the offense goes cold - which it has done often this year - Williams could etch himself as part of the Cardinals' lore at his current rate. Currently at 759 career points, he needs to average 13.34 points per game over Louisville's 18 remaining on-schedule games (17 regular season, one ACC Tournament game) to crack the 1,000-point threshold.

It seemed unheard of to start the year, but could very well be attainable. Should he accomplish this, it would be a fitting end to the co-captain's time at Louisville.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Michael Clevenger - Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter