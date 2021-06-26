Matt Cross to Arrive on Louisville’s Campus Saturday

The former Miami forward will be the final newcomer to arrive on campus for the Cardinals.

Photo of Matt Cross, Dre Davis: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The entire 2021-22 roster for the Louisville men’s basketball program will soon officially be in town.

Former Miami forward Matt Cross, who signed with the Cardinals this past March, is set to move to campus on Saturday, June 26, a source close to the situation confirmed to Louisville Report. Cross had to finish up the summer semester down at Miami before joining Louisville.

Louisville signed six newcomers ahead of the upcoming season: two from the high school ranks, three Division I transfers including Cross, and a JUCO addition. All of them with the exception of Cross moved into their new dorms during the first weekend of June.

As a freshman last season with the Hurricanes, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing was averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 14 games, and was also shooting 44.9% from the field and a team-best 40.0% on three-point attempts. He played a key role in upsetting Louisville on Jan. 16, scoring 16 points off the bench and going 4-6 on threes.

In Miami's game against Florida State on Jan 27, the Wolfeboro, N.H. native did not see any playing time due to a coach's decision. The program announced the next day that he would "no longer be with the program, effective immediately". Miami did not give a reason, but sources told the Miami Herald that there were no serious disciplinary issues.

Coming out of high school, Cross was a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, and ranked as high as the No. 90 player in the nation according to 247Sports. As a senior for Brewster Academy, he averaged 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 40 games.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

The Cardinals are losing their two leading scorers in guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson to the NBA, but are retaining forward/center Malik Williams after he opted to stay for a fifth year with the program. Starters Samuel Williamson, Jae’Lyn Withers and Dre Davis also return.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp