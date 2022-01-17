Louisville F Sydney Curry Could Return Wednesday vs. Boston College

The reserve big man for the Cardinals suffered an ankle injury in practice last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men’s basketball program returns to the court on Wednesday to host Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center, a key piece of their rotation could be joining them.

During the weekly ACC Coaches Call Monday, head coach Chris Mack said that reserve big man Sydney Curry could be in line to make his return against the Eagles following an ankle injury suffered last week.

“He’s to give it a go today (in practice), see how it reacts, with the intention and hope that he’s able to play on Wednesday,” Mack said.

Last Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 260-pound forward sprained his left ankle in practice. He participated in the pre-game shootaround prior to Louisville’s 65-53 loss at Pitt, but did not play against the Panthers.

The timing of the injury was less than ideal. The day before vs. NC State, Curry put up 22 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes, which were all career-bests at Louisville. After not seeing much on-court action to start the season, the JUCO transfer is averaging 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 19.0 minutes over his last three games.

All things considered, Mack will take the current prognosis given how long he initially thought Curry would be out.

“When he went down, I really thought it was gonna be for an extended period of time, just based on his reaction,” Mack said. “The air sort of left the gym, if you will. But he’s made significant progress.”

Tip-off between the Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC) and Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) this Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Sydney Curry: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

