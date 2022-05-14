Sydney Curry, J.J. Traynor Use NIL to Hold Local Basketball Camp

The front court duo for the Louisville men's basketball program are helping connect to the community using name, image and likeness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the introduction of name, image and likeness into collegiate sports has been far from perfect since the policy was finally implemented last summer by the NCAA, there is a side to it that greatly benefits more than just the players signing. Many have used NIL to give back, ranging from spreading the deal amongst teammates, to creating charities and giving back to the community.

Louisville men's basketball big men Sydney Curry and J.J. Traynor are the latest to use their name, image and likeness, and turn it around to benefit the community in some form or fashion.

This weekend, the duo helped put together the "Louisville Legends Futures Camp", a two-day basketball camp for local 5th and 6th graders.

The camp was held at Legends Sports Academy, the home of the Louisville Legends AAU program, and was hosted by former Cardinal James "Boo" Brewer, who was also Traynor's high school coach. It was sponsored in part by Legends coach Dion Lee, State of Louisville, and T-Shirt Hooligan - a local merchandise company that sells UofL-based attire, whom Curry is a partner of.

Campers got to participate in drills, live games and a three-point shootout. The kids also received autographs and pictures. Being able to connect with the kids was a big reason why Curry and Traynor wanted to help put together the camp.



"It feels good," Curry told Louisville Report. "We have a big influence in the city, so having a camp, coming out and showing young kids how to play basketball builds relationships for me."

There was once a time where such a camp would be frowned upon by the NCAA, unless they had direct control over it and everything involved. Now, it not only allows players to actually make money off a billion-dollar industry, but hold events such as this.

"NIL definitely opened up a lot of a lot of good things. Whether that's having a camp or selling your own merchandise," Curry said. "It's a good thing for people to take advantage of."

"It's refreshing," Traynor added. "I feel like we can we can do our own thing. Go and make money on our own, work with people, meet people. It kind of makes us grow up."

Since deciding that he wanted to return to Louisville and play for first-year head coach Kenny Payne, Curry has, in a way, become one of the faces of the program.

He's incredibly active with fans both in person and on social media, regularly attends other Louisville athletic events, and that's on top of the fact that he's arguably their top returning player. For him, holding the camp was just another way to help build back up the Louisville brand amongst fans who has been worn thin in recent years.

"I know what Louisville basketball is about, watching them growing up. I wanted to get it back to how it really was," Curry said. "Just showing that basketball players are different. We can get in an environment, too. You can come talk to us, come talk to me, I'll respond back. Growing up watching Louisville basketball, I'm trying my best to get it back to where it can be."

Curry averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this past season, finishing fifth on the team in scoring and third in rebounding. The 6-foot-8, 252 pound JUCO transfer averaged 17.6 and 9.0 in the final five games of the season.

Traynor had a productive freshman season in 2020-21, averaging 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game with a team-high 11 blocks. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Bardstown, Ky. native only totaled 16 points and 14 rebounds in 10 games this past season as a sophomore, but was able to find some playing time down the stretch.

Louisville has just six returners from last season in Curry, Traynor, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers and Roosevelt Wheeler. So far, Payne has added 2022 prospects Devin Ree and Kamari Lands, and former Tennessee big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to the fold for the 2022-23 season.

(Photo of James "Boo" Brewer, Sydney Curry, J.J. Traynor: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter