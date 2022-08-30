Report: '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr. Locks In Louisville Official Visit, Sets Commitment Date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville men's basketball program's top targets in the Class of 2023 has finally locked in an official visit to campus, and will soon be making a decision on his future.

According to On3's Jamie Shaw, Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. will be taking an official visit to the Cardinals on Sept. 9. He also locked in an official visit to Providence, set for Sept. 15, and has already visited Xavier.

"They got a great staff there," Williams told Shaw. "Danny Manning, Kenny Payne, Nolan Smith. They got a good system growing over there, so I like them a lot."

Williams also told Shaw that he will be committing soon after the visits to Louisville and Providence, with Monday, Sept. 19 as his commitment date.

“I want to go somewhere I can be myself. I’m looking for a new home where I can go be Curtis," he told Shaw. "I know how to do a lot of things, so I can fit into a lot of different styles. My decision will be more about the fit. My connection with the coaches and how the coaches connect with the players will be big.”

Despite inserting themselves into Williams' recruitment relatively late, Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and the rest of his staff have made up a ton of ground. Williams was extended an offer from Louisville in July, two months after he announced his top six schools in May, but the Cardinals have since put themselves in prime position to land him.

“Out of everybody, Louisville has definitely been recruiting met he hardest,” Williams told ZagsBlog earlier this summer. “I know that if I go there, I can just be myself. I can be Curtis. I really want to find a program where I can just be myself. Outside of that, even if I’m not talking to a head coach, I’m talking to somebody every day. We’re talking about the game or life, anything like that.”

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing had a good showing on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds in 24 games for The Family. He ranks as high as the No. 56 prospect in the nation, according to On3.

So far, Kenny Payne and the Cardinals have extended scholarship offers to eight uncommitted prospects in the class. They hold a single commitment from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Curtis Williams via On3)

