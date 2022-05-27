Skip to main content

Damion Lee Heading to 2022 NBA Finals

The former Louisville men's basketball standout is just one step away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men’s basketball standout Damion Lee is now just one series win away from becoming an NBA champion.

Facing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, his Golden State Warriors came out with a 120-110 win on Thursday night, clinching the best-of-seven series in five games to reach the 2022 NBA Finals.

This will be Lee's second trip to the NBA Finals, also making it in 2019 during his first year with the Warriors. It's also the second year in a row that a former Card will be battling for a championship, after Jordan Nwora and the Milwaukee Bucks did it last season.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard played in 11 games during the Western Conference Playoffs, but had a limited role. He averaged only 10.4 minutes per game, putting up 2.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in the process, though he did set a playoff-high 10 points in game five of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lee saw a lot more action during the 2021-22 regular season. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game over 63 appearances and five starts. He also shot 44.1 percent from the field and 33.7 percent on threes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Out of the five former Cardinals to make it to the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Lee is the only one remaining. Donovan Mitchell's Utah Jazz, Gorgui Dieng's Atlanta Hawks and David Johnson's Toronto Raptors were all eliminated in the first round, while Jordan Nwora's Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State will face either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat in the best-of-seven series for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

(Photo of Damion Lee: Stephen Lew - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_16754753_168388606_lowres
Football

Kickoff Times Released for Louisville's First Three Games of 2022 Season

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
bmGHx2Tc
Other Sports

Louisville Falls to Georgia Tech in ACC Pool Play

By Matthew McGavic20 hours ago
USATSI_18004613_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville to Headline 2023 Empire Classic

By Matthew McGavic21 hours ago
57C39589-CF2F-4AA2-8196-24842112BD84
Basketball

Payne, Woodson in Talks to Schedule Louisville-Indiana Matchup

By Matthew McGavic14 hours ago
FD3A883A-7691-4703-82C7-84997E8D40C6
Other Sports

Louisville Walked Off by Pitt in ACC Pool Play

By Matthew McGavicMay 25, 2022
USATSI_15362424_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Date, Location Set for 2022-23 Louisville-Kentucky Matchup

By Matthew McGavicMay 25, 2022
CA18D393-CC90-4E82-A04D-0BD55540662F
Football

'23 OT Luke Burgess Includes Louisville in Top Three

By Matthew McGavicMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18327966_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals in ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play

By Matthew McGavicMay 24, 2022