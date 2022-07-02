Skip to main content

Report: Damion Lee Signs Free Agent Deal With Suns

The former Louisville men's basketball standout recently won an NBA title with the Warriors.

PHOENIX - Fresh off of winning an NBA title with Golden State, former Louisville men’s basketball standout Damion Lee is reportedly on the move.

The free agent guard has inked a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard had been a solid role player for the Warriors since joining them prior to the 2018-19 season. In 201 games and 42 starts for Golden State, Lee averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. His best season as a pro came during the 2019-20 season, when he put up 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 49 games and 36 starts.

He played a minor role in helping the Warriors capture the 2022 NBA Championship, marking the second year in a row that a former Cardinal has won an NBA championship after Jordan Nwora won in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 14 games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Lee averaged just 1.9 points over 8.3 minutes, though he did set a career playoff-high 10 points in game five of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After going undrafted in 2016, Lee spent time with the Maine Red Claws & Santa Cruz Warriors before signing with the Atlanta Hawks towards the end of the 2017-18 season. He signed two way contracts with Golden State over the next two seasons, before inking a multi-year contract during the 2019-20 season.

Lee joined Louisville for the 2015-16 season as a grad transfer from Drexel, where he was the nation's fourth-leading scorer the season before with 21.4 points per game. In his lone year as a Cardinal, he averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, and was tabbed as a 2015-16 All-ACC Second Team selection.

(Photo of Damion Lee: Cary Edmondson - USA TODAY Sports)

