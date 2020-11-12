SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Dana Evans Named AP Preseason All-American

University of Louisville PR

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville senior guard Dana Evans has been selected to the 2020-21 Associated Press Preseason All-America team.

She is the first Louisville played to be named AP Preseason All-American since Asia Durr in 2018-19.

The Gary, Ind., native is one of five players on the preseason All-American team, joined by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Arizona’s Aari McDonald and UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere.

Evans has had a busy week as she was also named ACC Preseason Player of the Year and to the Drysdale Award Watch List.

Last season, Evans became the first player in league history to be named ACC Player of the Year a season after being named Sixth Player of the Year. She helped lead the Cardinals to their third straight ACC regular season title, while averaging 18.0 points 4.2 assists and connecting on 90 3-pointers.

She was also named a WBCA First Team All-American, joining Durr and Angel McCoughtry as the third player in program history to earn that honor.

She enters her senior season with 1,113 career points, which ranks 22nd in program history.

The Cardinals open the season at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 25. They open the home portion of their schedule on Sunday, Nov. 29 against Eastern Kentucky.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: What Louisville's Four Newest Signees Bring To The Table

With four Class of 2021 signees (for now) set to join the Louisville men's basketball program, here's what every one of them brings to the table for the Cardinals.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Evansville to Replace Southern Illinois for Louisville Men's Basketball's Season Opener

Positive COVID-19 tests have forced Southern Illinois to withdraw from the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, with Evansville serving as the replacement for Louisville's season opener, per Shannon Russell of the Courier-Journal.

MatthewMcGavic

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Virginia

The Cardinals hit the road for the first time in two weeks to face the Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Va.

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Bryan Brown & Russ Yeast Talk COVID-19 Pause, Preview Virginia

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and Safety Russ Yeast met with the media to discuss the program's recent pause due to COVID-19 as well as their upcoming matchup with Virginia.

MatthewMcGavic

Four 2021 Prospects Sign with Louisville on First Day of Early Signing Period

All four of the current '21 commits for the Louisville men's basketball program have signed their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Women's Basketball Signs 2021 Prospects Sydni Schetnan & Payton Verhulst

The Cardinals have signed center Sydni Schetnan & point guard Payton Verhulst to their 2021 recruiting class.

University of Louisville PR

Louisville Women's Basketball's 2021-21 ACC Conference Schedule Announced

The Cardinals' 20-game ACC slate begins with a road trip to Duke on Dec. 10.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Picked Fifth in ACC Preseason Poll; David Johnson Named Second Team All-ACC

Louisville men's basketball sophomore guard David Johnson has been named a Second Team All-ACC selection, and the Cardinals have been voted to finish fifth in the ACC.

University of Louisville PR

Transcript & Video: Dwayne Ledford & Malik Cunningham Talk COVID-19 Pause, Preview Virginia

Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford and quarterback Malik Cunningham met with the media to discuss the program's recent pause due to COVID-19 as well as their upcoming matchup with Virginia.

MatthewMcGavic

Breaking Down Louisville's 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule

With the ACC releasing their 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule, Louisville finally has their full 27-game schedule set for the upcoming season. Let's take a look at it here:

MatthewMcGavic