Dana Evans Named AP Preseason All-American

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville senior guard Dana Evans has been selected to the 2020-21 Associated Press Preseason All-America team.

She is the first Louisville played to be named AP Preseason All-American since Asia Durr in 2018-19.

The Gary, Ind., native is one of five players on the preseason All-American team, joined by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Arizona’s Aari McDonald and UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere.

Evans has had a busy week as she was also named ACC Preseason Player of the Year and to the Drysdale Award Watch List.

Last season, Evans became the first player in league history to be named ACC Player of the Year a season after being named Sixth Player of the Year. She helped lead the Cardinals to their third straight ACC regular season title, while averaging 18.0 points 4.2 assists and connecting on 90 3-pointers.

She was also named a WBCA First Team All-American, joining Durr and Angel McCoughtry as the third player in program history to earn that honor.



She enters her senior season with 1,113 career points, which ranks 22nd in program history.



The Cardinals open the season at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 25. They open the home portion of their schedule on Sunday, Nov. 29 against Eastern Kentucky.