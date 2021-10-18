Dana Evans Wins WNBA Title With Chicago Sky

The former Louisville women's basketball star is only the second Cardinal to win an WNBA title.

CHICAGO - Former Louisville women's basketball star Dana Evans is now a WNBA Champion.

Matched up against the Phoenix Mercury in the 2021 WNBA Finals, her Chicago Sky were able to clinch the best-of-five series in four games, culminating in a 80-74 win Sunday.

Evans is only the second former Cardinal to win the Finals, joining Myisha Hines-Allen in 2019 with the Washington Mystics. Chicago also clinches their first ever WNBA championship, with guard/forward Kahleah Copper being named Finals MVP after averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the series.

The 5-6, 145-pound rookie guard saw action in all four games of the Finals, scoring three points in game two and nine in game three. In nine games during the Sky's postseason run, she amassed 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Evans was drafted by the Dallas Wings with the 13th overall pick in April's WNBA Draft, but was traded to Chicago after just six games - totaling five points, three assists and three steals in that span. The trade was favorable for the Gary, Ind. native, as she would go on to average 3.9 points and 1.2 assists in 23 games during the Sky's regular season.

In 30 games during her senior season at Louisville, Evans averaged 20.1 points per game - which led the Atlantic Coast Conference - as well as 3.9 assists with a 43.0% field goal percentage and 35.3% mark on three-point attempts. She was named the ACC Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American.

During her four-year career, Evans accumulated 1,715 points, 521 assists, a three-point shooting mark of 37.7% and a 122-15 record. The wins total is a program-best, the assist and shooting marks are good for sixth-best, and the scoring ranks ninth.

(Photo of Dana Evans via Jared Anderson - ACC Pool)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter