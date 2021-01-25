Louisville's Dana Evans Named ACC Player of the Week

The senior guard averaged 23.0 points per game in two games this past week for the Cardinals

(Photo of Dana Evans: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women’s basketball senior guard Dana Evans has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week after averaging 23.0 points per game in wins over Syracuse and Wake Forest.

It marks the first time that Evans has earned ACC Player of the Week honors this season and the third time in her career.

In the 67-54 win over No. 23 Syracuse, she led the Cardinals with 21 points and seven assists. She then scored a game-high 25 points, including nine of the Cardinals’ final 15 points and the game winning and-one layup with nine seconds to go, in the 65-63 come-from-behind win at Wake Forest. She finished the game 8-of-22 from the floor and 7-7 from the stripe.

The Gary, Ind., native leads the ACC with 19.9 points per game and ranks fourth with 4.5 assists per game. She ranks second in the ACC with a 92.1 free throw percentage, fifth with 32 3-point makes and ninth with a 39.0 3-point shooting percentage.

Louisville returns to action with three home games this week, hosting Miami on Tuesday, North Carolina on Thursday and No. 2 NC State next Monday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp