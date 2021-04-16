Dallas Wings Select Dana Evans with No. 13 Overall Pick of 2021 WNBA Draft

She is the 14th Cardinal to ever be selected in the WNBA Draft.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Former Louisville women's basketball guard Dana Evans has been selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 13 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

She is the 14th Cardinal to be selected in the WNBA Draft, with 12 of them coming under head coach Jeff Walz.

The 5-foot-6 guard established herself as one of the top guard prospects and top scorers in this year's draft class. In 30 games during her senior season, she averaged 20.1 points, which led the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as 3.9 assists with a 43.0% field goal percentage and 35.3% mark on three-point attempts.

"She's shown a lot of versatility playing both the point guard and the two guard positions. She's someone who has demonstrated that she's not afraid of a big shot or a big moment, and that's something that all the very good players have in their arsenal," said Indiana Fever head coach Marianne Stanley earlier this week.

During her four-year career at Louisville, Evans accumulated 1,715 points, 521 assists, a three-point shooting mark of 37.7% and a 122-15 record. The wins total is a program-best, the assist and shooting marks are good for sixth-best, and the scoring ranks ninth.

The Gary, Ind. native departs Louisville not only as one of the top players in school history, but one of the most decorated. She is a two-time ACC Player of the Year, and is one of three Cardinals to ever be named a First Team AP All-American (Angel McCoughtry, Asia Durr).

