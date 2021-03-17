Dana Evans Receives Associated Press First Team All-American Honors

The senior guard for Louisville is just the third player in program history to be named an AP First Team All-American.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville senior guard Dana Evans has been named an Associated Press First Team All-American.



She is just the third player in Louisville program history to be named an AP First Team All-American, joined by Angel McCoughtry (2008-09) and Asia Durr (2017-18; 2018-19). Last season, Evans was named an AP Second Team All-American.



Last week, she was named Sports Illustrated and espnW First Team All-American.



Evans was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the league in scoring. She was also named the ACC's Kay Yow Scholar-Athlete of the Year.



The Gary, Ind. native leads the ACC with 20.0 points per game and ranks seventh with 4.2 assists per game. She ranks fifth in the country with a 92.0 free throw percentage. She is 81-88 (.920) from the line on the season and was 57-59 (.966) in ACC play.



She has helped lead the Cardinals to a 23-3 record and the program's fourth straight ACC regular season championship.



The Cardinals open the NCAA Tournament against 15-seed Marist on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast live on ESPN and 790-AM WKRD.

