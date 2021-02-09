Dana Evans Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

The senior guard for the Cardinals is one of 30 players and one of two players from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It was announced on Tuesday that University of Louisville women's basketball senior guard Dana Evans has been named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's Trophy Midseason Team.



She is one of 30 players named to the team and one of two players from the Atlantic Coast Conference – joined by NC State's Elissa Cunane.



Yesterday, Evans was named ACC and espnW Player of the Week after averaging 26.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in games against NC State, Boston College and Notre Dame.



The Gary, Ind., native leads the ACC with 20.6 points per game and ranks sixth with 4.3 assists per game. She leads the ACC and ranks fifth in the country with a 93.3 free throw percentage and ranks third in the league with 49 3-point makes.



In the last seven games, she has played 263 of 280 minutes, including all 40 minutes vs. Syracuse, at Wake Forest and vs. NC State, and is averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.



The All-American has scored in double figures in every game this season and 36 straight games overall. Her streak of 36 straight games with 10-plus points is tied for the longest streak at UofL in the last 20 years with Angel McCoughtry, who did so during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.



The Cardinals host Georgia Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in what will be Evans' senior night.

