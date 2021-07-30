Raptors select David Johnson in Second Round of 2021 NBA Draft

The sophomore guard is the first Louisville men's basketball player to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

(Photo of David Johnson: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - Louisville men's basketball guard David Johnson has been selected by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Johnson is the 77th Cardinal to ever be drafted into the National Basketball Association, and the second under head coach Chris Mack, following Jordan Nwora's selection at No. 45 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks last year.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard was the Cardinals' second-leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.6 points over 19 games. He also chipped in with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.6% on three-point attempts. He was the only player in the ACC among the top 25 in both rebounding and assists, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Heading into this past season, the Louisville native was regarded to be a borderline NBA Lottery pick, and played like one to begin the season. Over his first nine games, the Trinity alum averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.0% from the floor and 45.7% from long range.

But his shaky performance in the second half of the season is the main reason why he slid down draft boards. Johnson averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists to 2.8 turnovers over his final ten games, while shooting 35.5% from the field and 33.3% on threes.

During the draft combine, he was able to salvage some of his draft stock. He had a 10 point, four rebound and four assist game during the first five-on-five scrimmage, but beyond the stat line, put on display his intangibles.

"Louisville's David Johnson was a lot of fun to watch today," ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony tweeted during the combine. "Slid in everywhere from 1-4 doing all the little things to help his team win. Defended everyone, made some great passes and found ways to score despite his jumper not really falling. Really set the tone for his team."

Johnson ends his Louisville career with 411 points, 186 rebounds, 135 assists to 112 turnovers, 38 steals, a 44.4 field goal percentage and 34.9 three-point percentage mark in 46 games and 23 starts.

