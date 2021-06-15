David Johnson Invited to NBA Draft Combine

The former guard for the Cardinals will have a chance to showcase his talents prior to the upcoming NBA Draft.

(Photo of David Johnson: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - Former Louisville men's basketball standout David Johnson has been invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Johnson is one of 69 prospects to receive an invitation to the pre-draft combine, which will take place on June 21-27 in Chicago, Ill. During the event, players will showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills.

While fellow backcourt teammate Carlik Jones was not one of the prospects to receive an invite Tuesday, he still has a chance to make the event. It was announced Monday that he is taking part in the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, in which a select number of standouts will earn combine invites. The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound point guard was the Cardinals' second-leading scorer behind Carlik Jones during the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.6 points over 19 games. He also chipped in with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.6% on three-point attempts, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Heading into this past season, the Louisville native was regarded to be a borderline NBA Lottery pick, and played like one to begin the season. Over his first nine games, the Trinity alum averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.0% from the floor and 45.7% from long range.

But his performance in the second half of the season left many to wonder if he would leave early for the NBA or come back for another season. Johnson averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists to 2.8 turnovers over his final ten games, while shooting 35.5% from the field and 33.3% on threes.

Johnson burst onto the scene during the second half of his freshman campaign last season. In the final 15 games, Johnson averaged 8.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.5% from the field. He had scored 37 points for his first 12 games of the season before totaling 132 in the last 14 games.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1 and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish 13-7 and miss the NCAA Tournament.

