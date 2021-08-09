David Johnson Signs Two-Way Rookie Deal With Raptors

The former Louisville men’s basketball standout was chosen by Toronto in the 2021 NBA Draft.

(Photo of David Johnson: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

TORONTO - After being selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, David Johnson is now officially a Toronto Raptor. The organization announced Monday morning that they agreed to terms on a two-way contract with the former Louisville men’s basketball standout and Raptors draftee.

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Johnson will spend the majority of his playing time with Toronto’s NBA G-League affiliate - the Raptors 905. Under the current NBA two-way contract rules, Johnson will not spend more than 45 days with the Raptors.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard has already made his professional debut, appearing in Sunday’s NBA Summer League game against the New York Knicks. Coming off of the bench, he had five points, three rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes.

was the Cardinals' second-leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.6 points over 19 games. He also chipped in with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.6% on three-point attempts. He was the only player in the ACC among the top 25 in both rebounding and assists, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Heading into this past season, the Louisville native was regarded to be a borderline NBA Lottery pick, and played like one to begin the season. Over his first nine games, the Trinity alum averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.0% from the floor and 45.7% from long range.

But his shaky performance in the second half of the season is the main reason why he slid down down into the second round. Johnson averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists to 2.8 turnovers over his final ten games, while shooting 35.5% from the field and 33.3% on threes.

During the draft combine, he was able to salvage some of his draft stock. He had a 10 point, four rebound and four assist game during the first five-on-five scrimmage, but beyond the stat line, put on display his intangibles.

Johnson ended his Louisville career with 411 points, 186 rebounds, 135 assists to 112 turnovers, 38 steals, a 44.4 field goal percentage and 34.9 three-point percentage mark in 46 games and 23 starts. He is the 77th Cardinal to ever be drafted into the NBA.

