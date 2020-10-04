SI.com
Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 PF De'Ante Green

MatthewMcGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is getting closer to finding their first commitment in the Class of 2022, as power forward De'Ante Green has included the Cardinals on his list of top ten schools.

Several high-profile programs are in the running for the Arden, N.C., product, as Wake Forest, Georgia, NC State, Tennessee, Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Florida State also made the cut alongside the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-9 & 205-pound prospect from the Christ School is regarded as the top player in the state of North Carolina by various recruiting services, as well as a top 100 player in the class. He ranks as high as No. 33 according to 247Sports.

Green would be a great fit in head coach Chris Mack's system as he is a versatile stretch four. He can play back to basket and has a solid set of post moves, but can also run in transition and shot mid-to-long range jump shots.

De'Ante Green's Sophomore Season Highlights:

While there are still needs to be addressed in the current cycle, Mack has continued to keep tabs on the junior class. So far he has extended offers to 19 prospects in the Class of 2022. The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment from the class.

(Photo of De'Ante Green: Hoopseen)

