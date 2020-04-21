Louisville offers Class of 2021 four-star SG Dallan Coleman

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 shooting guard Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, he announced Tuesday.

A four-star wingman for West Nassau County HS in North Florida, Coleman is the No. 4 prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 48 overall prospect in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports.

He uses his six-foot-six, 195-pound frame to his advantage in the backcourt, as he averaged 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals in his junior season for the Warriors.

Eleven total teams have extended Coleman an offer, including Florida, Florida State, Memphis and Georgia Tech. Louisville got into the mix not long after they hosted him for a virtual visit since the NCAA mandated dead period is still in effect.

"It went well," Coleman told 247Sports. "They pretty much gave me a breakdown of the school, the team, and the city Louisville itself."

Louisville has now extended an offer to 13 uncommitted recruits for the Class of 2021, including four shooting guards. They have landed one commitment in power forward Bryce Hopkins out of Fenwick HS in Oak Park, IL.

