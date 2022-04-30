Class of 2022 SF Devin Ree Commits to Louisville

The wing from Mississippi is Kenny Payne's first high school commitment as the head coach of the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially landed their first high school prospect of the Kenny Payne era.

Devin Ree, a Class of 2022 small forward who had previously been signed with LSU, told 24/7 High School Hoops' Josh Nichols Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over DePaul, and had also been hearing from Auburn, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.

Ree had been committed to the Tigers since December of 2020 and had signed his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period last November, but requested to be released from his NLI in mid March following Will Wade's firing. Payne immediately inserted the Cards into the mix, offering Ree a scholarship back on Mar. 30, and hosting him for an official visit two weekends ago.

Originally hailing from Terry, Miss., which is located roughly 90 miles from Payne's hometown of Laurel, Miss., the 6-foot-8, 185-pound wing was one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi. He had an extremely productive junior year for Terry HS, averaging 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Last summer, Ree transferred to perennial powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. His role and overall production took a hit, averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, but he still put on display his shooting prowess. In 32 total games, he shot 48.1 percent from the field, 44.7 percent on threes, and 84.6 percent on free throws.

Ree is currently the No. 75 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He was ranked as high as the No. 53 prospect in the class prior to his transfer to Oak Hill.

With Ree joining the fold, Louisville now has a trio of scoring options out on the wing. Fellow '22 prospect Kamari Lands is likely the Cardinals' starting option with Mike James coming off of his Achilles injury, but Lands, James and Ree all give Louisville length and shooting prowess at the position.

Now, Louisville's effort's on the recruiting front will likely focus almost exclusively on the backcourt, considering El Ellis in the lone guard on the roster as of right now. As of right now, the Cardinals' front court is arguably their strength, returning starters Sydney Curry and Jae'Lyn Withers, reserves Roosevelt Wheeler and J.J. Traynor, and adding Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

(Photo of Devin Ree: Landon Bost - Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network)

