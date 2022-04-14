Louisville Hosting '22 Target Devin Ree for Official Visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is still waiting to land their first recruit since hiring Kenny Payne as the next head coach back in mid March, but the they are in prime position to land one of his priority targets in the Class of 2022.

Devin Ree, who Payne officially offered a scholarship to just over two weeks ago, will be taking an official visit to campus this weekend, according to On3's Joe Tipton and 247 High School Hoops' Josh Nichols.

Ree had been previously signed with LSU, until he requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent following head coach Will Wade's firing. Louisville inserted themselves into the mix for the Oak Hill Academy (Va.) prospect not long after, and are perceived to be the leader in his recruitment with Auburn as their main competition.

“Coach Kenny Payne gave me an opportunity; we are both from Mississippi," Ree recently told On3's Jamie Shaw. "He wants me to come in and work hard, and he will give me the opportunities and get me better.”

Before transferring to Oak Hill Academy last summer, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward was one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi. He averaged 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks during his junior year at Terry High School, which is located roughly 90 miles from Payne's hometown of Laurel, Miss.

Ree is currently the No. 82 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He was ranked as high as the No. 53 prospect in the class prior to his transfer to Oak Hill, where he has seen considerably less playing time.

Louisville has seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their tumultuous 2021-22 season, one that saw them mutually part ways with head coach Chris Mack. The Cardinals have just five confirmed returners for next season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J. Traynor.

They are currently waiting on decisions from Roosevelt Wheeler and '22 verbal commit Kamari Lands. Eight players from last season either entered the transfer portal or graduated.

(Photo of Devin Ree via USA TODAY's LSU Wire)

