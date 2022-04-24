Louisville '22 Target Devin Ree Sets Commitment Date

The small forward from Mississippi recently took a visit to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In just over a week, the Louisville men's basketball program could be landing their first recruit of the Kenny Payne era.

Devin Ree, a Class of 2022 small forward who had previously been signed with LSU, told 247 High School Hoops' Josh Nichols that he has set his commitment date for Monday, May 2.

Louisville is perceived to be the heavy favorite in the recruitment, with main competition coming from Auburn. Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M are also in the mix.

Ree had been committed to the Tigers since December of 2020, but requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent in mid March following Will Wade's firing. Louisville immediately inserted themselves into the mix, offering Ree a scholarship back on Mar. 30, and hosting him for an official visit this past weekend.

“Coach Kenny Payne gave me an opportunity; we are both from Mississippi," Ree recently told On3's Jamie Shaw. "He wants me to come in and work hard, and he will give me the opportunities and get me better.”

Originally hailing from Terry, Miss., which is located roughly 90 miles from Payne's hometown of Laurel, Miss., the 6-foot-8, 185-pound wing was one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi. He had an extremely productive junior year for Terry HS, averaging 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Last summer, Ree transferred to perennial powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. His role and overall production took a hit, averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, but he still put on display his shooting prowess. In 32 total games, he shot 48.1 percent from the field, 44.7 percent on threes, and 84.6 percent on free throws.

Ree is currently the No. 82 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He was ranked as high as the No. 53 prospect in the class prior to his transfer to Oak Hill.

Louisville has seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their tumultuous 2021-22 season, seeing eight players either graduate or enter the transfer portal. They have just six confirmed returners for next season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep small forward Kamari Lands is currently Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2022. He has yet to sign his NLI, but has stated that he wants to remain a Card.

(Photo of Devin Ree via NIBC)

