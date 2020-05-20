Louisville Report
Louisville offers Class of 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn, he announced Monday.

A 6-foot-4, 180 pound two-ball guard, Dunn is the No. 19 shooting guard and No. 90 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports' own rankings, and is listed as a four-star prospect. He originally hails from Tuscon, AZ and moved to Fayetteville, NC prior to his junior year.

Dunn started collecting offers left and right once he moved to North Carolina, as schools like Xavier, VCU, Vanderbilt and North Carolina started to heavily recruit him. 

It's not hard to see why, as he is a pretty well-rounded basketball player. He is an elite scorer and can put the ball in the hoop from anywhere on the floor, particularly out on the wing. He also uses his above average athleticism to properly position himself for both rebounds and defensive assignments. In his junior year for Westover HS, he averaged 20.4 points & 7.4 rebounds per game, and shot 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Dunn is the 25th uncommitted 2021 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals and the seventh shooting guard. Louisville currently only boasts one commitment from the class: four-star power forward Bryce Hopkins.

