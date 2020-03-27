Donovan Mitchell reveals his Top 5 All-Time Louisville Athletes

On Friday, the official Louisville Cardinals Athletics account posed a simple question to fans on Twitter: who are the top five Cards of all time?

The replies to the tweet had some of the usual suspects when discussing this type of conversation among fans: Darrell Griffith, Angel McCoughtry, Lamar Jackson, and many other deserving former Cards.

But who better to ask than a former Louisville athlete?

Quick to reply was former men's basketball student-athlete and current Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who offered the following five (well, technically six) as his top Cards of all-time:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, a tie between guards Russ Smith & Peyton Siva, forward Angel McCoughtry, guard Darrell Griffith and swimmer Kelsi Worrell.

Jackson set numerous records while the quarterback of the Louisville Football team from 2015-17, becoming the school's first ever winner of the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Smith and Siva were integral parts of the 2013 men's basketball national championship, with Smith finishing his career as the school fifth all-time leading scorer.

McCoughtry is regarded as the best player in the UofL women's basketball history, helping guide them to their first championship game appearance in 2009 and is the program's all-time leading scorer.

Like McCoughtry, Griffith is also regarded as the best player in men's basketball history. He led the Cards to their first national championship is 1980, is the only Wooden Award winner is Louisville history, and is the program's all-time leading scorer.

Rounding out the top five, Kelsi Worrell (now Dahlia) is widely regarded as the best swimmer (man or woman) in program history. She was the NCAA Champion in the 200m butterfly & 100m fly, setting American & NCAA records in the latter.

What do you think? Do you agree with Donovan? Do you have a different top 5? Let us know in the comments below!

