Louisville G/F Dre Davis Out vs. Boston College

The sophomore wing has started 12 of the Cardinals' 17 games this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Louisville takes the floor against Boston College in hopes of snapping their three-game losing streak, they will be doing so without one of their key rotation players.

Guard/forward Dre Davis will not be available for the contest against the Eagles due to a right ankle injury, a school spokesman told Louisville Report. Davis suffered the injury early on in Tuesday's practice, and did not return to the floor.

Fortunately, Louisville will get another player back from injury. After missing the previous at game at Pitt also with an ankle injury, forward Sydney Curry will make his return to the rotation against the Eagles.

Davis began the 2021-22 season as a starter for the Cardinals, cracking the starting five in Louisville's first 12 games of the year. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a starter.

The sophomore has spent the last five games for Louisville coming off the bench, with forward Matt Cross taking his place in the starting lineup, but has still remained productive. During that span, he has averaged 8.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, including a pair of 13-point performances.

Davis' best game of the season came in Louisville's fourth game of the year against Detroit Mercy, when he had a season-high 18 points and career-high nine rebounds. He is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the season, as well as shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 23.3 percent on three-point attempts.

Tipoff between the Cardinals and Eagles is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on your regional sports network (Bally Sports South in Louisville)

(Photo of Dre Davis: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter