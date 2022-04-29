The brother were originally set to play together for the Cardinals next season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Dre Davis and Tae Davis will get to play together after all.

The brothers, who were originally in line to take the same court at Louisville next season, have committed to Seton Hall and newly-hired head coach Shaheen Holloway, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Tae, who was the first Class of 2022 pledge for the Cardinals, requested a release from his National Letter of Intent in late March after the program opted to hire Kenny Payne as their next head coach. Dre, a sophomore guard/forward for Louisville, entered the transfer portal in early April.

The elder Davis is final Cardinals transfer to find his new home. Samuell Williamson is heading to SMU, Noah Locke committed to Providence, Gabe Wiznitzer picked Ohio and Matt Cross went home to UMass. Former '22 signee Fredrick King is also heading to Creighton.

Dre was a solid contributor for the Cardinals in his second season with the program. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing saw action in 30 of their 32 games with 23 starts, and was their fourth-leading scorer at 7.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds and shot 42.7 percent from the field.

He showed real promise early on in his Cardinals career. The Lawrence Central (Ind.) product started in 17 of Louisville’s 20 games in his freshman campaign, averaging 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in the process.

As for Tae, he is one of the top players in the state of Indiana. The 6-foot-7, 198-pound wing ranks as the No. 139 prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. During his junior season for Warren Central (Ind.), Davis averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, helping lead Warren Central to a 19-7 record and a berth in Class 4A State Championship.

Louisville has just six returners from their 2021-22 squad, but are starting to add to their roster for next season. Former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley Hatfield and longtime Class of 2022 commit small forward Kamari Lands both signed with the Cardinals this week.

(Photo of Dre Davis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

