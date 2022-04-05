Report: Louisville Guard/Forward Dre Davis Enters Transfer Portal

The sophomore wing is the fifth Cardinal to enter the portal since the end of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A name that had been widely suspected to depart the Louisville men’s basketball program has now come to fruition.

Sophomore guard/forward Dre Davis has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports’ Travis Branham and Stock Risers’ Jake Weingarten. He will have three years of eligibility at his next stop.

Davis is the fifth player to enter the portal for the Cardinals following the end of their season and subsequent hiring of Kenny Payne as their next head coach. He joins Gabe Wizntizer, Samuell Williamson, Matt Cross and Noah Locke.

The news does not come as much of a shock. Back on Mar. 26, his younger brother Tae, who was a Class of 2022 signee with Louisville, requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent. Both brothers have gone on record in the past about their desire to play with one another.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing was a solid contributor for the Cardinals in his second season with the program. He say action in 30 of their 32 games with 23 starts, and was their fourth-leading scorer at 7.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds and shot 42.7 percent from the field.

A four-star ‘21 prospect out of Lawrence Central in Indianapolis, Davis showed real promise in his freshman campaign. He started in 17 of Louisville’s 20 games, averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in the process.

The program has have seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their season, and now has six available scholarships for next year. On top of the five players transferring; Malik Williams, Jarrod West and Mason Faulkner are graduating, and class of 2022 signee Fredrick King also requested a release from his NLI.

Fortunately, Louisville is starting to get confirmations from current players that they are coming back to play for new head coach Kenny Payne. Ellis, Sydney Curry and Mike James all are returning for the 2022-23 season, with a few other decisions expected soon.

(Photo of Dre Davis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

