Lindsey Duvall enters transfer portal

Lindsey Duvall entered her name in the transfer portal, confirmed by Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz, April 27.

The 5-foot-9 guard appeared in 23 games and averaged 6.2 minutes during her redshirt sophomore year. Duvall, who spoke with Walz last Friday and today, wants to find a team with a greater opportunity for playing time.

“She decided she does want to look at a place that she is going to have more of an impact, but I thanked her,” Walz said. “I told her if she didn’t find anything, she still has a scholarship with us.”

With a returning backcourt that includes ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Mykasa Robinson and Norika Konno, Duvall had plenty of competition for playing time at Louisville.

Along with the returning contributors from last season, Louisville’s backcourt adds several more players next season.

Nyah Green, a former McDonald’s All-American, redshirt in 2019-20, while Kianna Smith, a 6-foot guard, sat out after transferring from Cal. Ahlana Smith was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Year as a 5-foot-9 guard at Gulf Coast State. Hailey Van Lith comes to Louisville as a McDonald’s All-American and the top-rated guard in the 2020 recruiting class nationally by espnW HoopGurlz.

“She [Duvall] was able to sit there and look at what is here right now and she knew that was going to be a challenge,” Walz said.

Duvall, a graduate of Bullitt East just outside of Louisville, was rated a five-star prospect out of high school. After redshirting her first year on campus due to a knee injury, Duvall shot 40.8% on 3-point attempts in 2018-19.

“I have always been impressed with the type of person she is,” Walz said. “She works hard for us day in and day out, great personality, she is a fighter. I want them all to be happy and have a wonderful experience.”