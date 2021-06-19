An Early Look at Louisville's 2023 Big Board

The Cardinals recently started offering prospects in the Class of 2023, so let's take a look at who's currently on the board.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This past Tuesday was a big day in the men's college basketball recruiting world. It was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2023, as previously, prospects could reach out to coaches, but not the other way around.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack and the rest of the Cardinals coaching staff certainly took advantage of the change in the recruiting calendar. Over the last few days, the program has handed out numerous scholarship offers to prospects in the class.

Some scholarship offers were anticipated, but it also gave us a look at what other juniors-to-be Louisville was targeting and putting a priority on. Most of these recruits will not be giving verbal commits to a school for quite some time, and there are plenty of other targets Louisville is keeping tabs on, but let's take a lot at who currently holds a scholarship offer:

*mobile users can scroll left and right on the table*

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Isaiah Collier Taison Chatman Kaleb Glenn None Xavier Booker Caleb Foster Maki Johnson Rayvon Griffith Brandon White Jared McCain Lawrent Rice Reed Sheppard George Washington III

Point Guard

Mack didn't waste any time going after some big time point guards right out of the gate. Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy's Caleb Foster and Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler's Isaiah Collier are not only top five point guards in the class according to the 247Sports Composite, but are top 25 prospects in the nation.

Shooting Guard

Two of the six shooting guards that Louisville has offered thus far are right in their own backyard, with London (Ky.) North Laurel's Reed Sheppard and Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy's George Washington III each getting offered. They are the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the state, and top 75 prospects according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. Long-time target Dayton (Oh.) Wayne's Lawrent Rice also picked up an offer.

Small Forward

Louisville (Ky.) Male's Kaleb Glenn might be the only true small forward Mack has offered in the class so far, but he is arguably the most important recruit for the Cardinals, and perhaps even their top target. Not only does he play less than five miles from campus, but he is the top player in the state, and a consensus top 50 prospect.

Center

Fans have recently wanted Mack to go after more big men on the recruiting trail, so he's going for a home run in this class. Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian School's Brandon White is not only a top 40 prospect according to the composite, but he's the No. 1 center in the class. Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral's Xavier Booker also was recently offered.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp