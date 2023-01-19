Skip to main content

Louisville Adds F/C Emmanuel Okorafor to Roster

The native of Lagos, Nigeria most recently trained at NBA Academy Africa.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a surprising development, the Louisville men's basketball program has made a midseason addition to their 2022-23 roster, announcing Thursday that they have signed freshman forward/center Emmanuel Okorafor.

The true freshman big man will join the team later this week, and will be immediately eligible to play for the Cardinals, per a release from UofL. He could make his debut as early as Louisville's next game on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Boston College.

“We’re fortunate to have one of the premier players coming out of NBA Africa be a part of what we’re doing here at the University of Louisville,” head coach Kenny Payne said in a statement. “Emmanuel is one of the bright stars coming out of NBA Africa. He’s versatile, strong, a great rebounder and excellent running the floor. We’re blessed to have him.

"The global impact of what NBA Africa is doing – to go out and target the young, bright stars of the continent of Africa and bring them into their facility – is vital not only to the continent, but to the world. It’s great for our program to be connected to the work they’re doing.”

(Photo of Emmanuel Okorafor via Basketball Africa League)

