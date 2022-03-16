Emily Engstler Receives AP All-American Honorable Mention

It's the latest in a long line of honors for the Cardinals transfer forward.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball senior forward Emily Engstler has been named Associated Press All-America honorable mention.

This adds to the list of accolades for Engstler, as she has also been named All-ACC First Team, ACC All-Defensive Team, a Cheryl Miller Award Finalist, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist and to the Midseason Team for 2022 Naismith Player of the Year.

Engstler has 10 double-doubles on the year, which ranks fourth in the ACC and are the most by a UofL player since Kylee Shook had 11 during the 2019-20 campaign. She ranks second in the ACC with 2.4 steals per game, ranks third with 6.6 defensive rebounds per game and 9.1 rebounds per game and ranks fifth with 1.8 blocks per game. She has led UofL in rebounds in 26 of 29 games.

She averages 11.5 points per game, while shooting 47.3 percent overall and 29-of-71 (.408) from deep.

Louisville has had at least one player named Associated Press All-America every season since 2014-15.

The 1-seed Cardinals open the NCAA Tournament against 16-seed Albany on Friday night at 6 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

(Photo of Emily Engstler: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

